Jim McInally: Peterhead contributed to own downfall at Raith Rovers again

Jim McInally might have been forgiven for thinking he’s wandered into Groundhog Day at Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

It was the fourth time this season he had seen his side beaten at Stark’s Park - and on each occasion his side have contributed to their own downfall by handing hosts Raith Rovers the early initiative.

The latest encounter ended 2-1 in the league leaders’ favour with a second half improvement not enough to salvage a point.

But McInally admitted: “I’m more disappointed in the way the first half went because for the fourth time we’ve come here and conceded a goal within seven minutes and once again it was self-inflicted. The two goals in the first half were self inflicted.

“It’s hard enough playing against John’s team because they’re a good, fast moving team.

“I thought the first 15 to 20 minutes it was a good end to end game, but then we relied on our goalkeeper keeping us in it with the penalty save and a few really top class saves before that.

“In the second half we changed the shape and although our goalkeeper’s not had a lot to do we didn’t work their goalkeeper hard enough and we threw everything at it, but it wasn’t to be.

“When you’re playing against a full-time team it’s tough.

“We’ve trained twice in about two or three weeks as a group. This time of year’s not ideal and I don’t know if that was it.

“We got in about them at half-time, just because of the individual errors and the second half was more even. We stopped the flow of their attacks but we didn’t do enough going the other way.”