IN QUOTES: Peterhead 1 Stenhousemuir 0

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson paid tribute to the club supporters for making the trip to Peterhead.

The travelling fans from Central Scotland have been rewarded with a promotion to face the likes of Raith Rovers, Airdrie and Forfar next season.

Brown Ferguson celebrates with his backroom team. Picture Duncan Brown

Speaking after the game, the Warriors boss also hailed his players' achievements and the work being done behind the scenes at Ochilview.

He says it has helped steer Stenhousemuir through a rocky time, and provided the platform for the club to return to League One at the first time of asking.

Jim McInally was disappointed, naturally, not to go up and rejected claims from within his own dressing room that the outcome was "rubbish".

The boss also compared Montrose to Leicester City and slammed the officials at yesterday's play-off final second leg at Balmoor.

