Home defeat to Binos sees Toon knocked out of Cup

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is disappointed his side will not qualify for the next round of the Betfred Cup after Saturday’s defeat to Stirling.

The Binos won 2-0 at Balmoor meaning even a win over Dundee on Tuesday night will not be enough to see the Blue Toon through in to the next round.

“Disappointing first and foremost is that we cant qualify after doing so well in the last couple of years,” said McInally.

“Watching the game it was apparent we were out on our feet when we didn’t take those early chances and you think they could come back to haunt you and that’s what happened and they picked us off.

“When they scored their goal we gave the ball away and they score from it.

“McDonald and Stewart are good class forwards and they gave our two young boys a lesson in strength and movement so we need to try and learn from that.

“We didn’t win enough headers in our box and we missed chances, They played with a freedom as they couldn’t qualify and they came and played and we looked like a side chasing the game.

“Several of the players looked tired and leggy and playing catch up in terms of fitness and if we play like that against Dundee we could get a hiding and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Now, with no chance of qualifying for the next stage, McInally plans to use the match against Premiership Dundee to prepare for next months’ Ladbrokes League 2 kick off.

Peterhead will face Queen’s Park at Balmoor on Saturday, August 4, in their first match.

“We will use the game to get things right for the first game in the league against Queens Park which ultimately is what its all about,” said McInally.

“Stirling Albion showed us the standard we need to be up to and we need to match that.

“Boyle and Dunlop will hopefully be back soon and it was good to get Derek Lyle on and give him some game time.

“Rory was frustrated at not scoring again but it will come right.”