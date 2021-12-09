Grant Savoury celebrates his first Peterhead goal against Clyde at Broadwood (pic: Duncan Brown)

The former Celtic youth player has impressed both in a forward role and in a midfield berth so far, giving McInally food for thought over how to deploy Savoury most effectively.

In Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Clyde, the 21-year-old dovetailed well in a striking partnership with Russell Mclean – both were on the scoresheet – and looked equally at home dropping back.

McInally said: “That's as good as I’ve seen Russell play for a while and Grant got his goal. He’s been frustrated he’s not scored, but when he goes in the middle of the park, he looks a right good midfield player.

“It’s a good problem. That’s twice he’s played there and I thought when he went in there, he was really good, not just on the ball and going by people but also the way he defends from the middle of the park he does well.”

Peterhead looked on course to make it seven wins from nine visits to Broadwood when goals by McLean and Savoury had them two up before the half-hour mark.

But a controversial David Goodwillie penalty in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time gave the hosts hope and Goodwillie struck again early in the second half.

Despite that scoring sequence, McInally said: “I thought we played better in the second half than we did in the first half.

“We had some good counter-attacks in the first half, but there was loads in the first half I wasn’t enjoying because we should have been doing better.

“We should have kept the ball better, but, saying that, we could have maybe been three or four up.

“But they didn’t need any help to get back in the game and that’s not a penalty. It gave them a massive lift going in at half-time and changed the dynamics of the game.

“When they equalised, you felt we could wilt with a young team, but they didn’t. They got back into it again and pushed and pushed.

“We just didn't get that final pass. We were a wee bit careless again, but I was delighted with their attitude and the way they kept going.”