Early Lyle brace sends Toon top of League 2

The Blue Toon moved to the top of League Two with victory over lowly Albion Rovers in a game, as so often is the case at Balmoor, dominated by the wind.

With leaders Edinburgh City losing at home to Clyde, Peterhead capitalised to depose a City side that had topped the table virtually all season.

Peterhead almost scored straight from the kick off, Rory McAllister going for goal as soon as the whistle sounded and his shot flew narrowly wide giving Albion keeper Peter Morrison an almighty scare.

Five minutes later though, the home side did score from a lot closer in, McAllister cutting the ball back from the touch line to the left of goal and Derek Lyle netted from eight yards.

Two minutes later a rampant McAllister went to round Morrison but the Rovers stopper blocked the shot as the home side looked to inflict further pain on the basement side.

As the pressure continued Willie Gibson tested Morrison from a free kick and from the resultant corner kick, Scott Brown’s rising shot wasn’t far off target.

The Blue Toon made it 2-0 with McAllister dinking the ball into the area from the left and the deadly Lyle calmly slotting in his brace on 16 minutes.

Ryan Dow should have made three latching on to a through ball from the on fire McAllister but Morrison saved with an outstretched leg as the siege continued.

At the start of the second half Albion brought on new signing Gerard Hernando Escuriola and they tried the same trick as the home side had done from kick off and went for goal from the centre spot unsuccessfully.

With the wind at their back the visitors looked more of a threat and a well struck Jamie Watson free kick from the left wing brought a fantastic fingertip save from home keeper Fleming.

The visitors who got themselves back into the game in the 71st minute, a corner from the right by Escuriola and a stooping header from Barry Eley at the near post.

Watson then stung the hands of Fleming with a free kick he thundered in from almost 30 yards in the games final action.