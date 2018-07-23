Disjointed performance as Stirling capitalise

A new season but disappointingly, based on this display, the same problems which have blighted the Blue Toon’s last two campaigns.

With so many new faces there was always going to be a settling in period but the players looked like they had just met for the first time before kick off in this disjointed performance that sees them foot of section D.

Peterhead should have taken the lead inside the first minute. Slackness in the Albion rearguard allowed former player Ross Kavanagh space on the right side of the penalty but his shot from an angle went a foot beyond the left hand post.

The visitors response was immediate, Blue Toon keeper Greg Fleming fumbled a cross from a corner and it took a brave block by Cameron Eadie to deny Ross McGeachie.

Moments later and the whirlwind start continued, Peterhead breaking forward from another Albion corner but Willie Gibson failed to play his pass far enough in front of the galloping Rory McAllister and the moment was lost.

The deadlock was broken in the eighth minute and it was Stirling who notched the opener, Mark Stewart and Peter McDonald swapping passes before the latter swept the ball home.

After 16 minutes Peterhead gave the visitors defence a scare, a Simon Ferry volley 20 yards out taking a deflection off Kyle Banner before flying wide of the right post.

Stirling looked the more dangerous on the break and that Stewart/ McDonald partnership almost worked again in the 26th minute but McDonald this time fired wide.

The Blue Toon made a more impressive start to the second half with a Scott Leitch cross finding Ross Kavanagh but he scooped the ball over the crossbar.

Jim McInally rang the changes on the hour mark sacrificing an out of sorts McAllister to give recent signing Derek Lyle a run out up front with fellow striker Russell McLean.

It was no real surprise when Stirling extended their lead after 72 minutes, the ever dangerous Stewart netting following a Jordan Allan corner on the right and it looked a long way back for Peterhead.