Alan Cook's appearances for Peterhead have been severely curtailed by injuries (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

Cook’s time at Balmoor has been blighted by injury.

He joined the Blue Toon in October 2020 and was a regular up until the turn of the year, but thanks to a lengthy period out with a knee injury followed by another prolonged absence with a hip problem.

However, he is now back in full training and hoping to get the chance to make an impact in the closing weeks of the season.

His appearance as a late sub in Peterhead’s Scottish Cup defeat by Dundee was just his eighth since January 2021 and his first since September.

"Touch wood, I think that's me through the worst of it now, so it's just a case of me getting back to normal and I've fortunately been able to train for the last three weeks in full,” he said.

"The knee problem put me out for the whole of the second half of last season up until the last two games.

"I managed to make two appearances and I worked really hard over the summer to get back in reasonable shape.

“However, I think the extra stress compensating for the knee caused the shin to go.

"Because of the type of injury, it perhaps wasn't as clear as to how far down the road to recovery I was each time and unfortunately I broke down a couple of times in the recovery phase, but now it seems to be really strong and, fingers crossed, that's me through the worst of it now.

"It's just unfortunate it was two significant injuries back to back.

"It's probably the longest period of time I have been out in my career.

"It's been horrible, but there have been more important things about over the past couple of years.”

Cook is out of contract in the summer but is pushing that to one side and concentrating on simply getting back to playing to reward boss Jim McInally for his patience and support.

He said: “The reality is I've probably fallen down the pecking order.

"Other boys have earned their chance and it's up to me now to try and earn a spot in the team.