Comeback keeps Toon clear at top

A 2-1 win at home to Annan on Saturday made it six straight wins for the Blue Toon who maintain their five point lead at the top of the table.

Derek Lyle scored a second-half winner after Jack Leitch had cancelled out Tony Wallace’s goal.

Boss Jim McInally said: “We did not start well in the first 20 minutes and I thought Annan were far better than us but when they scored, we improved.”

“In the second half, I thought we just edged it although there was not a lot in the game but it was all about the result.”

“I have been moaning about performances for weeks but Annan turned us over the last time down at their place and they will have a say between now and the end of the season.”

“Edinburgh are down there next week and Annan are a tough side so this was a big result for us.”

Peterhead visit Edinburgh later this month in what will be a key battle in determining where the title ends up but it appears Clyde are now out of the race.

The Bully Wee had been on a 16 game unbeaten run but the hammer-blow of a four point deduction for fielding an ineligible player looks to have ended their challenge.

Mentally, the SPFL ruling must have affected Danny Lennon’s players, who went on to lose at Elgin City on Saturday.

McInally continued: “It is a long way back for Clyde now and mentally it is tough for them.”