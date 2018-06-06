Boyle and Kavanagh sign deals with Blue Toon

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has brought two new faces in at Balmoor in the shape of defender Paddy Boyle and midfielder Ross Kavanagh.

Thirty-one years-old left back Boyle, who recently helped Ayr Utd to the League 1 title, has agreed a one-year contract.

He made 36 appearances for the Honest Men last term and includes Everton and Norwich City among his former clubs as well as Partick Thistle and Dunfermline to name just a few.

Kavanagh joins from league rivals Stirling Albion and has also agreed a one-year contract.

The 21-year old winger made 44 appearances for the Binos last season.

Reports last week also suggested that McInally had made a move for former Peterhead striker Shane Sutherland, currently at Elgin City, but that deal would not go ahead after the Borough Briggs outfit put too high a price on the attacker’s head, ending any interest from the Blue Toon manager.

As well as the two new additions a number of current players have also agreed to stay on and try to help the club return to Ladbrokes League 1 at the second time of asking.

Goalkeeper Greg Fleming heads up the list of the club’s top stars who will be back next season, having signed a new two-year contract at Balmoor, and he will be joined by Simon Ferry, Scott Brown, Jamie Stevenson, Jason Brown, Russell McLean, Jack Leitch, Mason Robertson and Willie Gibson who have all also signed new deals.

Last season’s back-up keeper Fraser Hobday has left the club and joined Highland League side Turriff United while long-serving midfielder Jordon Brown is also expected to depart to join HFL champions Cove Rangers.

Club captain David McCracken has also left the club.

Supporters will get their first chance to see the new look squad in action on Saturday, June 30, when Peterhead take on Montrose at Links Park in their first pre-season friendly.