Blue Toon boss proud of his team

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says he was proud of his players performance this season despite failing to gain promotion back to League 1.

The Blue Toon were beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off final against Stenhousemuir, beating the Warriors 1-0 at Balmoor in their final game despite having to field a team decimated by injuries.

“I know a lot of people maybe wouldn’t agree but at half time to be at 0-0 when we were so vulnerable was a terrific result.” Said McInally.

“Then in the second half, with the wind on our backs, I knew that we would have a real go at them.

“Factors in the game changed it, I was delighted with their negative tactics in the first half and their time wasting because I was happy to go in to half time drawing.

“In the second half we scored and everything was going really well until the fourth official decided he was going to start refereeing the game.

“For him to call that (McCracken’s second yellow) as a deliberate hand ball when the referee sees it the same as him and was giving nothing, it was the last thing we needed with a lot of tired players out there.”

McInally also cursed his sides luck over the course of the whole season.

“If there is every going to be an unlucky team it’s them.

“Willie (Gibson) said in the changing room it was ‘rubbish’ and I told him we’ve won nine games out of ten.

“We’ve failed to pull back Montrose while Stirling Albion and Stenny were preparing for these play-offs and I thought he was wrong, I’m proud of them.

“They’ve won 34-35 games this season and scored over 100 goals and I just feel like lady luck didn’t shine on them.”