‘As you were’ at table top after draw

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he was disappointed by the lack of quality on show in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Edinburgh City.

The conditions did not help the game any as top met second but the Blue Toon gaffer felt that numerous fouls also played a part in hindering the match as an entertaining contest.

“I don’t think either goalie had a save to make in the game,” said McInally.

“It was poor entertainment, there was plenty of effort but a lack of quality which was disappointing because we have a lot of quality.

“I said at half-time it was just a game and to go out and be brave and do what they are good at.

“It looked like they were all thinking ‘maybe he’ll do it, or maybe Rory will do it or Shane will do it’.

“The game was littered with fouls, I’m not sure how many fouls Edinburgh had in the second half but there were plenty.

“The game was bad enough and Mike helped it a bit with giving loads of fouls.

“From our point of view it was a good clean sheet and that’s it really.

“It’s as we were at the top of the league with Annan and Clyde drawing.”

Peterhead will have a chance to close the gap at the top of the league this weekend as they host Queens Park with Edinburgh City in Irn-Bru Cup action.

“We’ve got a chance to claw points back next week, but every game is a big game for us now,” said McInally.