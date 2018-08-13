Albion put to the sword by Blue Toon

Peterhead FC got a first win of the new league season under their belt on Saturday as they beat Albion Rovers 4-0 at Cliftonhill.

Jamie Stevenson, Derek Lyle, Rory Mcallister and Scott Brown all got their names on the score sheet as the Blue Toon brushed aside the men from Coatbridge.

Speaking after the match, Peterhead manager Jim McInally said he was happy with his side’s performance but also had sympathy for their opponents.

He said:““I thought we played some decent stuff and dominated then a mistake at the back gives them a chance to take the lead but the keeper makes a good save then we score about a minute later.

“The goal came at a good time and it was great perseverance from Jamie Stevenson and it was pleasing for the strikers McAllister and Lyall to get goals.

“I thought we had a lot of really good performances but I have a lot of sympathy for their manager John Brogan who can only do the best with what he has.

“The pitch isn’t the best but I’m told we have a good record here and have only lost once in ten.

“I thought we were nice and professional.”

Peterhead will now face back-to-back home games this week with the visit of Brechin City tonight (Tuesday) in the Irn-Bru Cup and of Clyde in the league on Saturday.

“The game against Brechin on Tuesday night could see some interesting team selections from both sides, we have guys in the squad that need games.

“Then it’s a big game against Clyde and that will be another tough one so we will need to be at our best.”