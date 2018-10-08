22 points from nine games not enough says McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says the 22 points his side have earned from their opening nine league fixtures is “not enough at the minute.”

The Blue Toon boss was speaking after his side’s 3-0 win over Elgin City at Balmoor which keeps them just two points behind leaders Edinburgh City.

“We need to try to get 22 points every quarter and if we get that I’m sure we’ll win it,” said McInally.

“We need to keep chasing Edinburgh, they’ve been fantastic and 24 points is a terrific start.”

Ryan Dow opened the scoring against Elgin with a fine goal while fellow strikers Rory McAllister and Russell McLean completed the scoring to secure the points.

“It’s tough in the first half because, if you watch how the opposition play against us it’s not normal lower league football where we’ve got so much of the ball,” said McInally.

“At our level it’s not as easy to open teams up when they sit in, until we score the goal, which was a fantastic goal.

“I don’t know how many passes was in the move but when we get the ball into the strikers we try to get it wide and get crosses in.

“It was a wonderful goal and as far as shots at goal goes we weren’t doing enough of that in the first half hour.

“But the second half is completely different because we have the goal and they have to come out.”

The Blue Toon will not be in action this Saturday but will play a bounce game with Forfar Athletic on Thursday ahead of their Scottish Cup match with Kelty Hearts on Saturday, October 20.