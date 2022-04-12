Tesco issues urgent recall on biscuits over fears they may contain metal

Tesco: urgent recall on own branded biscuits as they may contain metal (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tesco customers are being warned not to eat a batch of own-brand biscuits over fears they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The retail giant is recalling packs of its Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits, priced at £1.30.

The affected packets are 160g and have an end date of March 2023.

No other date batches are affected, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which issued the recall notice on 8 April.

What should I do if I bought the affected biscuits?

The FSA is advising that shoppers who have bought the affected Tesco branded biscuits do not consumer them.

Shoppers are advised not to eat the affected biscuits (Photo: Tesco)

In a statement, the agency said: “This product may contain small pieces of metal which makes it unsafe to eat. If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Customers are not required to have a receipt to get their money back.

If you purchased the affected biscuits and are worried, Tesco advises contacting its customer services hotline on 0800-505-555.

Has Tesco recalled any other products?

The supermarket has recalled a batch of Trewithen Dairy Unsalted Butter after some were found to contain “high levels” of E. coli bacteria.

The batch is the Trewithen Dairy Unsalted Butter 250G with a best before date of May 23, 2022, and batch code: G2 073.

Chocolate manufacturer Fererro has also issued a huge recall on several batches of Kinder Surprise eggs over fears they could be linked to an outbreak of salmonella.