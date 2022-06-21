Experts provide advice to keep cool and sleep well during hot weather

With temperatures set to soar this week as we approach the height of summer, it is important to keep the house cool to avoid unbearably sweaty nights and drop off into the land of nod quickly.

To help those who struggle to have a good night’s sleep, experts at leading online heating specialists, BestHeating, have put together six tips to feel cooler and help Brits get some quality zzz’s.

1. Cool down the air

Millions will add a fan to their room at night in hot weather, but this doesn’t lower the temperature as it only distributes air that is already in the space. To create cooler air, place ice cubes in front of a fan to help bring down the temperature as it cools down the air while passing over the ice.

2. Cold water bottle

Slipping a hot water bottle under the covers on winter nights can feel like a luxury, but doing the same for hot nights with cold water has a similar effect.

Before you jump into bed in the evening, slide a couple of hot water bottles filled with ice cold water under your sheets to help cool down bedding.

3. Use a timer

Put appliances and air conditioning units on timed sockets or use an app that allows you to remotely control these. Appliances such as ovens, microwaves and light bulbs can give off unnecessary heat so make sure to only use them when necessary.

Jessica Steele, heating technology expert at BestHeating comments: “Try using a thermostat with a built-in timer if you have an air conditioning unit. This will work similar to a heating thermostat, in that you can choose the most effective hours to be cooling your house.”

4. Freeze a flannel

Soak a flannel and tuck it into the freezer folded in half for a few hours. When relaxing in the evening, rest the flannel on your forehead, feet, or other pressure points such as ankles, neck and wrists that can heat up easily. This will provide instant relief and help your body to unwind.

5. Keep hot air out

Although it is tempting to open every window during hot spells, make sure to keep those that are south facing closed or with blinds over during peak hours in the day. Once the sun has set and the temperature has eased, open again and let air flow through the home.

6. Switch to cold showers

It might be a shock first thing in the morning, but cold showers have numerous benefits including shinier hair, better skin, making you more alert, cooling down and even saving on energy bills. The Energy Saving Trust advise that installing a water-efficient shower head can create a saving of £185 on bills.