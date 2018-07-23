Woman dies following A952 crash

The 69-year-old female driver who was involved in the road traffic collision on the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh earlier this month has sadly died.

She has been named as Ann Moore from the Lonmay area.

Ann's white Morris Minor was involved in the collision with a silver Renault van on the A952 on Tuesday, July 3, at around 8am.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "First and foremost our thoughts at this time go out to Ann's family and friends. I would ask anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward to contact Police Scotland on 101.''