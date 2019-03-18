Win a Disney on Ice family pass

Audiences will relive the magic and memories of their favourite animated films when the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice skates into Aberdeen.

The amazing production is at the BHGE Arena from March 20 to 24.

Thanks to our Disney friends, we also have 10 family passes up for grabs for the show on Saturday, March 23, at 10.30 am.

For the first time ever in Aberdeen discover the true meaning of family with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish, Dory, as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents, with a little help from Marlin and Nemo in Finding Dory.

Feel the rush of the stampede as Simba learns to live by the motto of Hakuna Matata (No Worries) from the wise-cracking meerkat Timon and his warthog pal Pumbaa.

March alongside the seven dwarves as they whistle off to work to the catchy tune of Heigh Ho.

Be dazzled by the hilarious Genie as he makes Aladdin’s wishes come true with a spectacular parade for Prince Ali and watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s powerful performance of Let It Go.

Make sure you learn the Mouse Bounce dance at the Fit to Dance pre-show too!

The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice brings beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs, with innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating.

For an experience your family will treasure forever, don’t miss the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice!

For your chance to win a family pass (two adults and two children) for March 23, at 10.30am, answer the following question: What does Hakuna Matata mean?

Email your answer, entitled Aberdeen Disney on Ice, with your name, full postal address and daytime telephone number, to readers@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Friday, March 22.

Usual competition rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.

Good luck!