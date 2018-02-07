Wild night for north east police officers

Police officers were called out to a farm in the Hatton area on Saturday evening after receiving reports that a wild animal was on the loose.

The farm owner phoned police after spotting a tiger in his cowshed.

However after attending the scene, police discovered it was in fact a large cuddly toy.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “We received a call from an extremely concerned member of the public late on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area.

“Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible, including starting to make contact with the nearest wildlife park to make sure they did not have an escapee.

“As is standard practice when we are made aware of a potential threat to the public the use of firearms officers was considered as a contingency.

“In this case, they attended the area in support of the local community officers but they were not deployed nor required.

“Our ultimate aim is to protect the public and keep our officers safe when faced with uncertain situations.

“Until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered.

“The incident was stood down within 45 minutes once officers attended and established there was no threat to the public.

“We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent.”