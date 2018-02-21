Volunteers wanted for Shopmobility

Peterhead Shopmobility is looking for new volunteers to help keep the vital service going.

Volunteer development officer, Peter Milne, told the Buchanie that the service is currently “drastically short” of volunteers.

He added: “We rely heavily on volunteers and we aim to be open six days a week, Monday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

“We are not looking for long-term commitment but we would be grateful for any assistance, even if it is just a couple of hours a week - that would be great.

“We are really lucky to have four volunteers who keep it going now but if no-one comes forward, instead of extending the hours which is something we would like to do, we would have to cut back.”

The Shopmobility scheme is run by Dial-a-Bus in Maud.

It gives people with disabilities the chance to borrow an electric scooter, wheelchair or walking aid on a long or short term basis for a small returnable deposit to enable them to get out and about.

Dial-a-Bus is also on the lookout for volunteer drivers to assist with clients.

For more information please contact Peter by calling 01771 619191.