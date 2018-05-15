Van driver seriously injured in Hatton crash

A van driver has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Hatton garage.

Emergency services raced to the scene just before 6am following reports of an accident involving a car and van on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon road.

The driver of the van was trapped and was cut free from his vehicle by the fire service. His injuries were confirmed as serious but not life threatening.

The southbound lane was re-opened around 7.20am and the road fully re-opened just before 10am.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101.