Unison seeks talks over council job cuts

Union leaders are seeking a meeting with Aberdeenshire Council over the threat to up to 150 jobs at the authority.

The budget meeting agreed a 3% increase in council tax amid the prospects of posts going.

Council leader Jim Gifford said they couldn’t rule out compulsory redundancies as a last resort, given the scale of the cuts, but would do everything to avoid it.

Unison branch official Kate Ramsden said the union would be looking to the council to maintain its commitment to make compulsory redundancies a last resort.

She added: “The last thing people need with the current pressures is to face the prospect of job losses.

“Bad enough that they are working far more with far less resources, it would be a disaster if they brought compulsory redundancies into the question again.

“We will certainly be negotiating with the council to avoid that if at all possible.”