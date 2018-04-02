Ugie Hospital services to be reviewed

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is to review the services delivered from Ugie Hospital in Peterhead.

Five options are being considered for Ugie Hospital and the partnership will host an information event where all of the options that have been identified will be looked at, questions answered, and feedback gathered.

The information event will be held at the Rescue Hall on Tuesday, April 17 from 3 – 7pm.

Chair of the Integration Joint Board, Cllr Anne Stirling said: “This is an opportunity for the community to get involved in the decisions about where and how local services are provided in the future and I would urge everyone to come along and find out more.”

Since the formation of the AHSCP in 2016 much has changed and improved in how health and social care services are delivered across communities in Aberdeenshire.

Through joint working and innovative practices, such as Virtual Community Wards, the AHSCP has seen an increase in the number of patients who are able to be cared for in their own homes and within their own communities.