Weekend convoy on A90 at Blackdog

A convoy will in place on the A90 at Blackdog this weekend to enable essential white lining works to take place.

The overnight convoy will be in place from around 10pm on Saturday, June 23 until 6am the following morning.

Convoy working will again be in place from around 10pm on Sunday, June 24 until 6am on Monday, June 25.

Convoy working requires road users to stop at temporary traffic signals during quieter periods. The contractor will escort road users through the works at 10mph as part of a convoy for safety reasons, using an official site vehicle.

These works are weather dependent and may be subject to change at short notice.



A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These traffic management measures on the A90 at Blackdog will enable the contractor to undertake necessary lining works.

“These works will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we would also like to encourage road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90. Road users should also observe all road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“Anyone planning to use the A90 at Blackdog during this period should build in the possibility of a short delay so that they can reach their destination on time.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”