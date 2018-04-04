Temporary A90 diversion to be in place for five weeks

Drivers travelling on the A90 at Blackdog are expected to be diverted via the new slip roads for around five weeks from Friday evening to enable essential works to be carried out on the A90 carriageway.

Instead of driving under the two new bridges that form part of the new junction, traffic will be directed off the mainline carriageway onto the new slip roads, re-joining the A90 at the other side of the junction.

On weekdays, between 6am on Monday until 8pm on Friday, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction. On weekends, from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, this will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be in place throughout this period.

The bus stop on the A90 northbound carriageway opposite Hareburn Terrace will be closed during these works; however, a replacement shuttle service will be in place for those intending to travel north. This shuttle will pick passengers up at Hareburn Terrace and transport them to the northbound bus stop immediately south of Murcar Roundabout. Further details will be available on the Stagecoach website.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These diversions will enable road users to continue their journeys with as little inconvenience as possible and allow the contractor to undertake barrier, culvert and drainage works on the A90.

“We would like to ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage for their own safety, as well as for the safety of other road users and the construction workforce.

“We would also like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”