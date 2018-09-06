Proposals for AWPR bus service announced

Stagecoach is inviting customers across Aberdeenshire to provide feedback on new bus timetable proposals planned to come into force in November.

The proposals include revisions to services to increase capacity on popular journeys as well as changes that are designed to improve journey times for customers.

The vast majority of the changes are in preparation of the full opening of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The proposed timetables are available online now at stagecoachbus.com and Stagecoach is encouraging customers to review the proposals and provide feedback through a series of consultation events taking place until Friday, September 21.

The proposals include a new service 747 introducing airport connections from Peterhead, Cruden Bay, Ellon and Stonehaven, increased frequency from Ellon Park and Ride to Aberdeen, improved Sunday frequency from Peterhead to Aberdeen, revised services in Ellon and revisions to timetables in Aberdeen city to improve punctuality on service X17 (Westhill) and 37/X37 (Inverurie).

As part of the proposals a brand new service 747 will be introduced offering a new link across Aberdeenshire and Angus as a result of the AWPR. Once the AWPR is fully opened, the new service will replace services 107 and 747 and will also provide journeys up to every hour between Montrose and Ellon using the AWPR.

The service will operate from Montrose to Stonehaven before serving Kingswells Park and Ride and Aberdeen Airport. The service will then continue to Ellon and some journeys will also extend to Cruden Bay and Peterhead. The service will be operated by low-floor easy access buses fitted with the latest tracking technology as well as the ability to accept contactless payments.

David Liston, Managing Director, Stagecoach North Scotland said: “These proposals are the result of a review of the network following the improvements in infrastructure around Aberdeen. On-going feedback from our customers, staff and local stakeholders has helped shape the proposed network but we are now delighted to share these for further feedback before we finalise our plans for the bus network.

"The importance of frequent connections between Aberdeen and Buchan is clear and our proposals will maintain this high frequency link north of the city with a series of enhancements to the services to the north."

Stagecoach will also hold consultation events to give the opportunity to discuss the proposals with staff.

The events are as follows:

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 September – At Go North East Road Festival

Monday, September 10 – Ellon Park and Ride from 6.30am to 9.30am, then Fraserburgh Bus Station from 2pm to 4pm.

Tuesday, September 11 – Ellon Park and Ride 2.30pm to 5.30pm, then Ellon Parish Church from 6pm to 8pm.

Thursday, September 13 – Peterhead Interchange from 2pm to 4pm.

For those unable to attend the above events, the proposed timetables and network maps are now available to view at stagecoachbus.com, all feedback is welcomed to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com.

All feedback should be submitted no later than Friday, September 21.