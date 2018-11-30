Top tourism accolade for Peterhead museum

Peterhead Prison Museum has been voted the best visitor attraction in this year’s Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

The museum beat off stiff competition from Macduff Marine Aquarium and Bennachie Visitor Centre, to pick up the top accolade.

Commenting on the award, museum operations manager, Alex Geddes, said he was “delighted” for the museum and the wider area.

“We are now looking forward to the national awards ceremony in March.

“Following on from last year’s award for ‘innovation in tourism’ these are exciting times for the museum,” he said.

“And with the recent work to increase our footfall from the international and cruise ship market, things are looking bright for us from 2019 and beyond.”

Having opened its doors to the public in June 2016, and formerly one of the most notorious prisons in the country, Peterhead Prison Museum has attracted thousands of visitors through its doors and is one of the town’s major success stories.

The museum tells the ‘inside story’ of those brave personnel who staffed the first convict prison in Scotland from August 1888 to December 2013, when a new prison was built to replace the Victorian structure.

As well as tours of the former jail, the museum features a shop and the Refuge Cafe where you can enjoy some light refreshments after your visit.

Meanwhile, Mintlaw’s Saplinbrae Hotel narrowly missed out on the Most Hospitable Hotel category, with Meldrum House taking the title.

And the best heritage tourism experience title went to Glen Garioch Distillery which beat off competition from Fraserburgh Heritage Centre.

ACSTA chairman, Alison Christie, said: “All of our winners - and indeed shortlisted finalists - deserve congratulations for making such an outstanding contribution to the tourism industry across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.