Third call-out in two days for lifeboat

Peterhead Lifeboat was called out for the third time in two days at the weekend.

The lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard on Saturday. April 7, at 1.27pm to a report of an empty lifejacked and debris reported off Rattray Head.

The lifeboat was tasked to search near the shoreline between Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

After a two-hour search the lifeboat was then tasked to rendezvous with Fraserburgh lifeboat and take the missing lifejacket, which they had recovered from a fishing boat, from Fraserburgh lifeboat and deliver it ashore to Fraserburgh lifeboat station.

The lifeboat was then stood down at 4pm and returned to its berth at 4.30pm.