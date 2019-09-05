Ten rescued in Peterhead Bay

Members of Aberdeen Sailing Trust had to be rescued after their dinghies got into difficulty in Peterhead Bay last night.

Police and HM Coastguard were alerted to the incident at around 6pm on Wednesday and Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called out to the aid of the ten passengers in seven dinghies which had capsized after sudden high winds whipped up the sea.

Luckily there were no injuries and the Trust's rescue boat managed to get everyone out of the water and only some of the dinghies needed to be recovered by the lifeboat crew. A police spokesman said that everyone had been accounted for.

The Broch lifeboat arrived back home at 9.12pm,