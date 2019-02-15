Teams and survivors invited to Relay for Life team meeting

A Peterhead Relay for Life team meeting will be held next week.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 7.30pm at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club.

It will give those interested in taking part the chance to learn more about the event and how they can help with their fundraising efforts.

This year’s Relay will be held on the weekend of July 6 and 7 at Lord Catto Park in Peterhead.

All money raised by team members will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

To register a team visit www.cruk.org.uk/relay.

For more details contact event chair Lorraine Coleman on 07928 34261, email locoleman1962@gmail.com or see the Relay for Life Peterhead Facebook page.