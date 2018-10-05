SeaFit health checks prove popular

Around 50 fishermen attended this week's SeaFit programme hosted at Peterhead's Sea Cadet unit.

Free health checks were provided for fishermen and their families through a programme run by the Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society (SHS).

The aim of the event was to bring a range of health and wellbeing services direct to the community to address their immediate needs.

Services included health checks by Buchanhaven Pharmacy including blood pressure and diabetes, along with dental checks and initial treatment from Dentaid.

Kenny Brandie, Superintendent of the Aberdeen Fishermen's Mission said around 50 current and retired fishermen, together with some skippers, had taken advantage of the free health check.

Vital information on ILO188 certification was also being provided by the Fishermen’s Mission and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, together with mental health and wellbeing advice, and information and advice on drug and alcohol problems from Turning Point and NHS Grampian.

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson praised the programme, saying: “The coastal fishing communities in my constituency will now be able to benefit from services which will protect their health.

“Fishing is an arduous and sometimes dangerous occupation and making sure we enable fishermen and women to be able to work as best they can is important.

"I have no doubt this will make a clear difference to the lives of those working in the sector.”

David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen's Mission, said: "We know from our work in the community that the health and wellbeing needs of fishermen and their families are often just not being met.

"This event is the first of many initiatives that we will be launching around the UK over the next few months as part of the SeaFit Programme."

Peter Coulson, secretary of SHS, said: "Fishing remains the most dangerous occupation in the world and yet there are no occupational health services for fishermen.

"We hope that by bringing a range of health and wellbeing services to fishermen and their families at the harbourside we will begin to make a real and sustainable difference to their health and wellbeing."