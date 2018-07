The Peterhead New Parish Church hosted it's annual Scottish Week flower festival this week.

The theme for this year was Scottish Songs and the displays were very popular with visitors.

The 'Dashing White Sergeant' display

Themed displays included 'Donald Fars Yer Troosers', ' Flower of Scotland', 'Dashing White Sergeant', 'Mull of Kintyre' and 'Dance For Your Daddy'.

The church will host their choir buttery morning tomorrow (Saturday, July 28) from 10am to 12 noon.

All are welcome.