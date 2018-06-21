Santa collection nets £9,000 for renal unit

Peterhead Round Table has donated a massive £9,000 to the Buchan Renal Unit.

The bumper handover was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Peterhead community during the annual Santa Collection.

It will enable the renal unit - which relies on such donations to make improvements - to undertake a much-needed refurbishment.

Round Table members were joined by Strichen Young Farmers back in December in dressing up as Santa and taking two sleighs on a tour around the town in aid of charity.

After a week-long collection, an incredible £10,200 had been amassed, once again making it the biggest Round Table Christmas collection in the UK.

Local assistant chairman Gregor Mackintosh told the Buchanie: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to support the work of the Buchan Renal Unit.

“The long hours of dialysis treatment the patients have to undergo must be exceptionally difficult and we hope our donation will help make their time in the unit more comfortable.

“The Peterhead Round Table would like to thank the members of Strichen Young Farmers group who rallied round to help us last year and to everyone who continues to support our collections with their generous donations.”