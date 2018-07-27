Roundabout bid for junction

Calls have been made by an Aberdeenshire MSP for the Scottish Government to install a roundabout on the A952 junction after a spate of accidents in recent weeks.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has written to the recently appointed Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson highlighting the problem junction.

It comes after emergency services were called to the scene after a crash on the a90 Aberdeen to Petrhead road near to the Toll of Birness junction last month.

Ms Martin has previously written to Cabinet Secretary Keith Brown about the issue.

In the letter, she said: “My request at the time was that consideration was given to the installation of a roundabout at this junction, due to significant road concerns raised by my constituents.

“I was informed that there have been a number of safety measures introduced in the last financial year, and that monitoring of this location will be included as part of the road safety annual review.

“However, I was disappointed to read that the onus for the installation of a roundabout is to be put on those wishing to develop Mintlaw further.

“In light of a further accident at this spot only yesterday, in which a driver had to be cut from his vehicle, I request that serious and timely consideration is given to installing a roundabout at this location.”

Earlier this year, options were heard by members of the Formartine area committee who were informed about the latest Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Ellon to Aberdeen Strategic Transport Study.

Options at the time included a rail link for Ellon and the dualling of the A90 at the Toll of Birness.