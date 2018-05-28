Ribbon Ball raises £14,000 for causes

A fundraising event at the Buchan Braes Hotel has netted £14,000 for local causes.

The Ribbon Ball brought together generous patrons for its first ever fundraising event in aid of causes supporting children’s mental health in Buchan and epilepsy.

Dave Wilson, secretary of The Ribbon Ball, said the committee of eight had worked hard to stage the hugely-successful event.

He said: “The Ribbon Ball was set up by attendees of the Taylormade Ball which ran for ten years and raised more than £110,000 for good causes.

“We, as the new committee, thought that there was still fun to be had and money to be raised and after ten years the former committee had more than earned their break.”

Commenting on the recent evening he continued: “We had a fantastic night with 187 people in attendance. There were various fundraising events throughout the evening including the sale of ball tickets, ‘Heads and Tails’, a silent auction and the main charity auction itself.

“We were very fortunate to have main sponsors, silent auction sponsors and table sponsors which enabled us to make such a lot of money for the charities. The total raised is a magnificent £14,466.30 and without everyone’s help it would not have been possible.”

The committee will now be distributing the proceeds to local groups which support the chosen charity criteria.

One possible area for support is the introduction of pop-up tents for the nine feeder primary schools in the Mintlaw Academy cluster.

Dave explained: “These ‘safe spaces’ will provide children with distraction items to help them deal with difficult situations.

“This will allow them to remain in school for longer and hopefully be of considerable assistance for them.

“We are looking at two tents for each school to provide support for both younger and older primary pupils.”

The committee is also considering specific requirements for individual youngsters.