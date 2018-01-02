Refuge Café set to open its doors

The Refuge Café, part of the Peterhead Prison Museum, will open next week.

The Café will open from Monday, January 8 until Sunday, April 1, providing visitors with a unique location to enjoy a warming bowl of soup, tasty pastries, a range of coffee and tea, home bakes and other treats to suit everyone’s needs.

Over-looking the Harbour of Refuge, you can watch the fishing and oil industries at work, while enjoying a leisurely treat with family and friends and during this period there is no need to visit the actual museum itself as you will be guided to the café entrance upon arrival.

The café is open daily 11am to 3pm, but last entry through the main gate is 2.30pm.

If you would like more information please call the main reception on 01779 482200 any time between 10am and 4pm daily where someone will be pleased to assist with information on the café and the museum itself