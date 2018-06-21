Pupils on tune for competition

Dales Park School in Peterhead held its annual Musician and Singer of the Year competitions earlier this year.

After a competitive audition stage, finalists performed solos in front of an audience of parents and community members.

All smiles with their awards

The finalists had a couple of weeks to prepare their solo performances with help from Mrs Donaldson and Mrs Ramsay. There were also performances from the P1-P7 school choir and the Vocal Group which sing in two-part harmony.

On the night, all children performed to the high standard we have come to expect from the competition. The judges; Nicky Martin, Jamesie Strachan, Diane Pert and Reverend James McMillan; had a tough job deciding the winners but in the end the results were as follows:

Junior singer finalists: Eden Lynch P2; Lilli Beau Keith P2; Tyler McLean P2; Phoebe Thurgood P2; junior runner up- Lily Campbell P2; junior winner- Milly Brown P3

Instrumentalists- runner up- Josh Bruce Bagpipes P5; runner up- Grace Duncan Piano P5; winner- Julie Hannah Guitar & Vocals P6

Top singers and performers with their medals

Senior singer finalists- Lara Lee Gray P5; Brooke McLean P7; Kathryn Wilson P7; Grace Johnston P6; Shannon Davidson P5; Skye Ure P5; senior runner-up- Aimee Clark P5; senior winner- Nikola Kubryn P7

Overall the night was another great success and all pupils gained valuable performance experience. With the success of this year, the school are already looking forward to the fifth year running the competition in 2019.

The school is now working towards its school show, ‘Getting to Know the Sound of Music’ which has a strong main cast and a hard working chorus. The children have been working with Miss Cow, Mrs Donaldson and Mrs Ramsay to perfect their lines, acting and singing.

Children have also been working on set design with Ms Stephen and Miss Sutherland and costumes and props are well underway with Mrs Buchan and Mrs Davidson with help from the Peterhead Panto.

Stars of the future from Dales Park School

The show will be performed in the school hall on Tuesday, July 3 at 1.30pm and Wednesday, July 4 at 6.30pm. It will be a fantastic way to finish another great musical year at Dales Park School.