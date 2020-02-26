SNP - Time for UK Government to deliver on its promises

It’s time for the UK government to deliver on its promises to Scotland’s fishing industry – that is the message from the SNP as the EU publishes its negotiating mandate.

It makes clear that a fishing agreement must be agreed by July 1 – with the EU seeking to “uphold the existing reciprocal access to waters as well as stable quota shares”.

Yet earlier this month, the Tories published their fisheries bill claiming that it would give the UK the powers needed to “control who fishes in our waters and under what terms.”

Commenting, Banff and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “The clock is now ticking – with just four months until the Tories are set to sell out all their promises to Scotland’s fishing communities.

“The Brexiteers put fishing front and centre of their campaign, insisting that leaving the EU would mean boom time for our fleets.

“But the reality is that the UK government will only be able to secure a free trade deal with Europe if they let EU fleets continue to access our waters on essentially the same terms as today.

“The Tories sold out Scottish fishing on the way into Europe – and now they’re going to sell out Scottish fishing on the way out.”