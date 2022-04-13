Local candidates back the Freeport deal

The local candidates met up with MP David Duguid

On a visit to the town’s harbour with local MP David Duguid, the Scottish Conservatives said the region is ideally suited to reap the benefits of a Freeport.

In February, the UK and Scottish governments agreed a landmark deal to establish two sites in Scotland. The Aberdeen City & Peterhead Freeport Consortium will propose a joint deal for one of those designations.

Backed by up to £52 million of UK Government funding, the new hubs will create tens of thousands of jobs and support the regeneration of communities across Scotland.

Matthew said: “I think a combined Peterhead-Aberdeen bid has a very high chance of success.

“You’ve got the fish market in Peterhead and you’ve got the oil and gas supply from here and Aberdeen, so there’s already huge reasons to be optimistic and excited about the future.

“With the increased capacity at Aberdeen harbour and the air freight potential from Aberdeen Airport, everything is just ideally placed to come together.”

Iain said: “Peterhead is on the up with a successful business improvement district I was pleased to be a part of creating in the last council.

“I believe a North East freeport will have a transformative effect on this region similar to London’s Docklands in the 1980s.

“These plans have the potential to create thousands of jobs and generate millions for the local economy.”

David Duguid added: “It was great to visit the harbour with our Peterhead North candidates, Matthew James and Iain Sutherland who will both do a great job for the area.

“Peterhead Port has a great future and has a lot to offer the area, not least the Acorn Carbon Capture Storage and Hydrogen Project which is still very much moving forward.

“I met with Peterhead Port Authority again earlier this month who told me their bid was imminent which is very exciting for the town.