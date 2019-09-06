Farm cash thieves 'returning to scene of crime' says MSP

Boris Johnson has been warned that North-east voters “will never forgive” the Tories for inflicting a Brexit that is set to hit the area worse than any other part of the UK, the SNP has said.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson spoke ahead of a visit by Boris Johnson to the North-east, where the Prime Minister announced an end to the historic theft of farm funding after sustained pressure by the SNP.

Analysts at the London School of Economics found that Aberdeen would be the worst hit city in the UK by a hard Brexit – having a wider knock-on effect to the region as a whole.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “It was a Tory government who stolen millions of pounds of European cash from the pockets of Scottish farmers.

“Boris Johnson is like a thief returning to the scene of the crime.

“In doing so, the Prime Minister is reminding voters across the North-east how disastrous his Brexit plans will be – with experts predicting Aberdeen will be the worst hit city in the whole of the UK.

“No wonder polls show that the Prime Minister is deeply unpopular, with voters backing the SNP to stand up for Scotland’s interests.

“It is essential that Boris Johnson is stopped in his tracks – or voters in the North-east will never forgive the Tories.”