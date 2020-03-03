Call for female to succeed MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast

Paul Robertson, the SNP's candidate for Banff & Buchan in the December 2019 General Election, has paid tribute to retiring MSP Stewart Stevenson and called on the local party to select a female candidate to succeed him.

Stewart Stevenson has served the North-east for over 20 years, first as MSP for Banff & Buchan from 2001 to 2011 and since then as MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. He will retire at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

Mr Robertson, who increased the SNP's vote in Banff & Buchan at the 2019 UK General Election said: "I have known Stewart since I began working in the Peterhead office of former MP Eilidh Whiteford. Stewart has been relentlessly hardworking in representing the people of the North-east and when I was a candidate for Banff & Buchan at the last election, Stewart was an invaluable source of advice, support and mentorship.

"Who succeeds Stewart as the SNP's candidate for Banffshire & Buchan Coast will be a matter for local party members. Although I have been asked by a number of local activists to seek the nomination, I have decided not to do so.

"Only 45 of 129 MSPs - just 34 per cent - are women. I believe it is important that Scotland's Parliament reflects our society and the next Scottish Parliament election is an opportunity to achieve a better gender balance and better representation of underrepresented groups.

"The SNP's rules allow for an All Women Shortlist to be adopted, and I hope local SNP branches will embrace the opportunity to select one of the many impressive women in our part of the world, who is rooted in our local communities, to succeed Stewart as the SNP's candidate for Banffshire & Buchan Coast and ultimately as our MSP."