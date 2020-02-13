Banff and Buchan MSP urges north-east MSPs to back record health funding

Stewart Stevenson MSP has called on his political opponents across the North-east to get behind the Scottish Government’s draft budget proposals that commits a record £15 billion to health and care services.

Last week, the SNP Government announced plans to increase spending on health services by £1 billion – with local health and social care partnerships earmarked to receive nearly £9.5 billion.

MSPs will vote on draft budget proposals next month, that includes £117 million for mental health funding.

Under the SNP, Scotland has the best performing A&E in the UK with the number of people working in our health service reaching historic levels.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “The Scottish Government is investing record amounts in our NHS, to build a health service fit for the future.

“For the first time ever, this budget provides funding of over £15 billion for our health and care services.

“As a cherished public service for the past 70 years, MSPs must do all we can to ensure our health service is properly funded.

“That’s why I’m calling on my political opponents across the North-east to get behind the SNP’s plans that will protect our NHS – ensuring it remains safe in public hands, not put at risk of privatisation by Westminster.”