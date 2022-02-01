Police have now named the pedestrian who died as a result of last week's road traffic collision.

Police have now named the pedestrian killed in the incident

Around 1.05pm, police received a number of reports of a crash in James Street, involving a pedestrian and a silver Hyundai car.

The 77-year-old pedestrian, Lily Cowie from Peterhead, was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Saturday evening.

Lily’s family have been made aware and have released the following statement through Police Scotland:

“We are all shocked and devastated at the outcome of this tragic incident but would like to extend our thanks to everyone who helped at the scene, the paramedics, air ambulance and medical and nursing teams at A+E and ICU.

"Your care and compassion was much appreciated.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Lily at this difficult time.

“Our specialist investigation team continue to work on this case to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, anyone who was in the James Street area around that time or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us immediately.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”