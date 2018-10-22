Peterhead Prison Museum sparks idea for Jail Ale

Two Peterhead visitor attractions have brewed up a new concept for the area after Brew Toon came up with a recipe for a 'Jail Ale' in collaboration with the Peterhead Prison Museum.

The Red Ale will be released this Wednesday just in time for Halloween celebrations and the autumn season ahead.

Following a few visits to the museum, Cameron Bowden, manager of the local craft brewery and visitor attraction, came up with the idea based on the history of Peterhead Prison and the brave staff that worked within between 1888-2013.

Visitors to the microbrewery will be able to purchase the unique ale at the St Peter Street brewery.

On its labels, Brew Toon states: “HM Convict Prison Peterhead was Scotland’s toughest jail, home to the most notorious inmates, watched over daily by warders of strong character. Like them, this beer is a no-nonsense, heart on its sleeve kind of red ale, unashamedly packed full of character; a strong, caramel and biscuit nose with a hoppy full strength punch.”

Alex Geddes, operations manager at Peterhead Prison Museum, said: “We are delighted to work with Cameron on this innovative concept and wish him and Brew Toon every success with its development.

"As a fellow visitor attraction we realise the importance of our collaboration to benefit the wider town regeneration and look forward to seeing how the ale evolves in time.”

Cameron Bowden of Brew Toon said: “We are excited to be collaborating with Peterhead Prison Museum in the creation of ‘The Jail Ale’.

"The old prison forms a large part of Peterhead’s history and we delighted to promote the fantastic work that Alex and his team have done with their hugely popular prison tours.

"They offer a truly unique experience for visitors of the town and we feel that the new Jail Ale is a perfect representation of this.”