Peterhead market auction raises cash for Poppy Scotland

The Peterhead Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland would like to thank the Atlantic Challenge P.D 197 for the box of monk fish they gave to be auctioned for Poppy Scotland.

It was kindly bought by a group of six buyers who each decided to donate £300.

The buyers were the following:Seafood Ecosse Ltd, Peterhead; Whitelink Seafoods, Fraserburgh; G.J. Jack, Fraserburgh; Jack Fish Company, Peterhead; Alex Duff, Aberdeen and G. T. Seafoods, Peterhead.

Also M. F. V. Budding Rose and P&J Johnstone, fish sales men, who each donated £200.

Overall a grand total of £2,200 was raised for Poppy Scotland.

The salesman was Allan Rogers of P&J Johnstone.