Peterhead cultural hub meeting on May 30

Individuals and groups interested in culture and arts are being invited to a meeting in Peterhead next week.

Aberdeenshire Council is hosting the consultation event at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 30 for everyone involved in the arts, culture and heritage in the Peterhead area.

The event at Buchanhaven Heritage Society on Ugie Road is aimed at creating a cultural hub in the town. Discussions will focus on the creation of a cultural and arts network with specific aims and objectives including growing participation in activities and connecting the community through culture and arts.

It will also promote local culture, arts and heritage, understand community needs and issues, and provide support groups and leadership.

Buchan Community Planning officer Steph Swales told the Buchanie: “We have a lot of people with talent and skills here in Peterhead and we are keen to make contact with anyone who believes that that it would be good to create more arts and cultural opportunities within the town. The public event will enable local people and community groups to get together to look at ideas and suggestions for the future.”

The move comes hot on the heels of a similar public approach to seek support for a Community Sports Hub.