Peterhead church presents donation to charity

Peterhead’s Apex Church recently presented the money collected at its Carols by Candlelight event to charity.

The church handed over a cheque for £4,300 to Friends of ANCHOR.

Pastor Neil Cameron said: “Friends of ANCHOR is a wonderful organisation that helps to share hope to patients and their families as they go through a difficult circumstance.

“It is our delight to help to support the ongoing work of the charity and I am sure many more in our community will benefit from their care and support.”

Sarah-Jane Hogg of Friends of ANCHOR added: “It was a tremendous privilege to be the chosen charity for Apex Church’s collection at their Carols by Candlelight services.

“The outreach work that the church does in the community is outstanding.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount that was raised on the night and for those fighting a cancer diagnosis in the North-east, this is a real message of hope and support.

“We are very grateful to everyone who donated. Thank you.”