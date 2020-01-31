Well-known faces take on Mission Cafe

Peterhead’s Mission Cafe has announced two well-known faces as its new owners.

Chef Gary Cruickshank and business partner Peter Cowe will re-open the cafe, to be renamed the Mariners Cafe, next month.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Gary said that it had been an ‘easy decision’ to take on the cafe after learning that the lease had come up for grabs.

“I’m currently working offshore on ad hoc contracts so when the cafe lease came up it was an opportunity to stay ashore and have something more permanent,” he said.

“I got in touch with Peter and discussed the finances and we decided to go for it.”

Gary has already started the refurbishment of the cafe with a whole new kitchen and catering equipment set to be fitted and repainting and the laying of carpet tiles all in the pipeline.

All being well, the cafe will open to the public on Valentine’s Day where a special romantic menu will be on offer.

Gary said: “It will remain a value for money cafe and we will have all the classics on offer as well as four choices every day which will change.

Fridays will be Fish Friday and we will also cater for vegans and vegetarians.

“We will also have a dog-friendly area and a microwave which can be used by mums for heating baby food.”

The cafe will open from 6.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, with evening hours from 5pm til 7pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Building owner, Alicia Smith, said she was “absolutely ecstatic” with the new leaseholders.