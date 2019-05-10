Volunteers invited to open evening

A north-east cancer support charity is holding an open evening as part of its appeal for new volunteers in the Crimond area.

CLAN Cancer Support is seeking individuals to join its existing team of friendly volunteers in Crimond and surrounding areas to help establish a new Friends of CLAN group.

An open evening will take place on Monday, May 20 between 6pm and 7.30pm at CLAN Crimond, Crimond Medical & Community Hub, where attendees can learn about volunteering opportunities from hear from members of the CLAN team.

It is anticipated that the new group will meet regularly to plan and deliver a programme of events which will help to raise awareness of CLAN, and generate income for the organisation, which supports local people who are affected by cancer.

Angie Howarth, CLAN Area coordinator, said: “We have established Friends of CLAN groups in other areas throughout Aberdeenshire and have seen the benefits these bring to CLAN, not only in terms of raising awareness about CLAN’s services but also helping to build crucial community links.

“Being part of the Friends of CLAN group is not commitment heavy.

“We are simply looking for people who are enthusiastic, like to have fun and enjoy team work.

“CLAN volunteers are vital to the work which CLAN does. They do a great job across all our centres in the north-east of Scotland and provide crucial support to our team.

“We provide exceptional support to all our volunteers and new members of the team will be given all the assistance they need to enjoy their volunteering experience with us.

“Our volunteers quickly gain new skills, build confidence and become a vital part of our local teams.”

CLAN Crimond’s base at the recently opened Crimond Medical & Community Hub has a large drop-in area where CLAN staff and its volunteers offer support and information without the need for vistors to book an appointment as well as separate rooms for one-to-one support.