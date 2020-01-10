Volunteer press officer wanted at Peterhead RNLI

The team at Peterhead RNLI is calling for a new volunteer lifeboat press officer to help save lives at sea.

The local station is looking for a volunteer to join the existing team in the role of Lifeboat Press Officer.

Peterhead Lifeboat Station currently houses a Tamar class all-weather lifeboat and its volunteer crew launched 16 times in 2018, coming to the aid of five people.

Crewed by volunteers, funded by public donations and answering the call of help day or night whatever the weather.

The RNLI has an incredible story to tell, could you be the person to help tell the how volunteers in your community are working to save lives at sea?

The role of the Lifeboat Press Officer is to build and maintain friendly relationships with local press, radio, television and online media, keeping the community informed of operational activity by promoting newsworthy rescues and lifeboat station events.

This is a good opportunity to join a motivated and enthusiastic local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to saving lives at sea.

If you have good communication, writing and IT skills and you are interested in finding out more, please contact Martin Macnamara, Regional Media Officer for Scotland at martin_macnamara@rnli.org.uk

Alternatively you can follow this link to apply: https://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/volunteer-lifeboat-press-officer-peterhead-410081.html