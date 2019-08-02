Views sought on new Peterhead facility

Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) has unveiled ambitious plans to rejuvenate abandoned tennis courts and a bowling green in the town.

Residents got a first glimpse of the plans for the Victoria Road site at an open day held during Scottish Week and have been asked to give their feedback on three options for the site.

The plans are also on the PACT Facebook page for comment and the consultation will close on August 30 with the chosen option being revealed on October 1.

The group has already begun work to restore the pavilion at Barclay Park, with a football gala held at the park on July 27 as part of Scottish Week. But now it is focusing on phase two of the works.

PACT chair Dianne Beagrie said: “PACT is a group of local volunteers and our first project to refurbish Barclay Pavilion is well under way.

“We have been extremely encouraged by the positive response so far to our ideas for bringing the Victoria Road facilities back into pubic use and what PACT is aiming to achieve for the whole community of Peterhead.

“If people have not selected a preference yet, then we encourage them to review the concepts which are on the Facebook page.

“These include an Astroturf option or an indoor facility or multiple use of the site with a BMX pump track, play park, outdoor gym and other features.

“Once the public decide on a preferred concept they must then register their preferred choice before the closing date for the consultation,” she added.